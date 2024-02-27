Advertisement
The state of our nation is hopeless - Minority reacts to President Akufo-Addo's address
The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has described Ghana’s current socioeconomic status as hopeless in reaction to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address (SONA) today [Tuesday, February 27, 2024].
Speaking on the floor of Parliament after the address, Dr Forson said it was no surprise that many Ghanaians were leaving the country.
“Mr Speaker, the state of our nation is hopeless. No wonder that ordinary Ghanaians including professionals are leaving our shores in droves, in search of greener pastures,” he said stressing that the President’s administration had failed as a government, highlighting the unemployment situation in the country.
Furthermore, Dr Ato Forson, stated that the President could not take the blame alone and thus, he had failed together with Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who is the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the upcoming general elections.
“Mr Speaker, $1 is today GH¢13. Mr Speaker, under President Mahama, $1 was 3 GH¢3.80. Mr Speaker, a vote for Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia is a vote for President Akufo-Addo,” the Minority Leader said.
“We know you are going, and we can only wish you bye-bye,” he said.
