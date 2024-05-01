We will honour workers' sacrifices - NDC in May Day message

Jemima Okang Addae Politics May - 01 - 2024 , 14:02

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended its compliments to Ghanaian workers on May Day, acknowledging their indispensable role in the nation's development.

A press statement signed by the NDC's General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, underscored the vital contributions of Ghanaian workers, highlighting their sacrifices as the foundation of Ghana's progress.

"Your hard work is the bedrock of Ghana's prosperity. Under an NDC government, we vow to transform these challenging times into an era of abundant opportunities and enhanced livelihood for every Ghanaian worker", he stated.

Among the key policies outlined in the statement, the NDC pledged to prioritise policies that honour workers' sacrifices if it wins the December 7 elections, with a focus on measures to control inflation and enhance job security.

"As we commemorate Workers' Day, the NDC commits to a future that truly honours your sacrifices with decisive actions rather than mere words”, the statement said.

Mr Kwetey explained that the NDC aimed to reform the tax system to alleviate financial burdens on workers and redirect government spending towards public services that would enhance their quality of life.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to advocating for Ghanaian workers' interests, ensuring their contributions were duly recognised and rewarded in the nation's development agenda.

"Together, we can usher in a new dawn of fairness, economic security, inclusive growth, and prosperity. Stand with us, for with the NDC, a brighter future is not just a promise—it is a commitment", he added.

READ THE ENTIRE STATEMENT BELOW;