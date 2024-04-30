Purported bribe was for lunch - EC on viral Ejisu By-election video

Graphic Online Politics Apr - 30 - 2024 , 20:30

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has released a statement regarding an alleged incident of bribery that was captured in a widely circulated video during the Ejisu By-Election held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The Commission's statement said preliminary investigations have identified the individuals involved and taken immediate actions in response.

According to the statement, the incident took place at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station with Polling Station Code F311503. The officers at this polling station, identified as Regina Serwaa (Ballot Issuer) and George Sasu (Presiding Officer), were temporary election officials recruited by the Electoral Commission for the Ejisu By-Election.

The investigations revealed that a man approached their table during the election process and, after inquiring whether they had eaten, placed an envelope on the table and instructed them to use its contents for their lunch. Subsequently, the man walked away from the scene.

In light of these findings, the Electoral Commission has taken the following actions:

1. Withdrawn the services of the two temporary election officers, Regina Serwaa and George Sasu, with immediate effect.

2. Initiated preliminary discussions with the Ghana Police Service to commence criminal investigations into the matter.

Mr. Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman of Operations at the Electoral Commission, expressed the Commission's commitment to upholding integrity and transparency in electoral processes. The Commission's swift response underscores its dedication to ensuring fair and credible elections in Ghana.

Further updates on the investigation will be provided to the public as they become available.