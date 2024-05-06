Once a upon a time Lydia Forson was a musician

Popular Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has sparked a flurry of reactions online following the disclosure that she was once a musician.

In a picture posted on Facebook recently, the Perfect Picture actress shared the story of how she and brothers formed the music group, NSPG in her teenage days.

According to Lydia, the creation of NSPG was the brainchild of her older brother, with herself and other brothers serving as backup singers and rappers. The group even dropped album.

Read her post below:

"Once upon a time my brothers and I (with a friend) started a music group called NSPG.

Actually it was my older brothers idea, we were just the backup singer & rapper.

This was supposed to be our first album cover..

Yes we did an album, and even performed at some events and competitions including one for Hush Hush studios.

We start no be today. 🤣"