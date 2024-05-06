Next article: Once a upon a time Lydia Forson was a musician

Afua Asantewaa calls on IGP

Graphic Online Showbiz News May - 06 - 2024 , 17:45

Guinness World Record (GWR) hopeful and tourism ambassador, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum (Singathon), recently made a courtesy visit to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Dampare, at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

During the visit, Afua Asantewaa expressed her deep gratitude to the police boss for the significant support provided during her record-breaking attempt at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

"My team and I are immensely grateful for the tremendous support during the attempt. The substantial police presence at the venue played a crucial role in maintaining peace," she said.

"We are here today to express our gratitude, and if I decide to attempt another record, we won't hesitate to seek your blessings and support again. Thank you," she added.

The IGP commended Afua Asantewaa for her determination and resilience. He assured her of continued support from the police force if she decides to pursue another record attempt.

Also present during this high-profile visit was businessman Isaac Ofori Amoako of Ike City fame.