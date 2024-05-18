Featured

Prince David Osei explains his ‘stereotype role’ in 'Resonance'

Jerry Wonder Showbiz News May - 18 - 2024 , 10:01

HE is the villain in the new movie, Resonance, so actor Prince David Osei has once again been tagged with only being good at playing a particular role—'bad boy’ character.

But the award-winning actor debunks that perception and points out he is versatile and can play other roles very well too.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Prince David he described his selection for the role is solely based on his competency and how well he is able to interpret such roles and not because that is all he can do.

“Often playing the villain in movies is not enough reason to label me as only a 'bad boy' actor.

"Actors such as Robert De Niro and Al Pacino most often play bad guys a lot but that is not all they are capable of doing.

“Most often in movies, there is always an antagonist and a protagonist. If I am often chosen to play an antagonist, it only means I am good at what I do, and that's why they keep casting me in that role", he explained.



In Resonance, Prince David plays a rich pimp who hides under the cover of being a music producer.

He attempts to take advantage of a talented but poor young woman(Fella Makafui) who desires to become a popular musician to advance his selfish sexual desires but falls in love with her.



Resonance also stars 2019 Ghana Movie Awards Best Actress of the Year, Salma Mumin, Anthony Woode, Peter Ritchie, Comedian Waris, Habiba Sinare, among others.

The film was produced by Raymond Kombat, directed by Maxmore Adebayor Bakare with executive production by Fella Makafui Productions.

Resonance is still showing at Silverbird Cinemas at Accra Mall and West Hills Mall in Accra and will show on June 8, 2024 at Royal Cinema, SG Mall in Kumasi.