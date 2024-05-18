Featured

Politics shouldn’t make enemies for Creatives –Fredyma

RENOWED music producer and sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma, is encouraging creatives not to be intimidated but to proudly stand for their political ideologies and parties.

This is because creatives can only see the change they want in the industry if they are involved in the governance of the country.

Many creatives have been forced to stay away from politics due to the unjustified opinion that it is shameful and they only create enemies for themselves since they are supposed to be neutral.

However, Fredyma strongly disagrees with such assertions, telling Graphic Showbiz in a recent interview that politics isn’t the preserve of some other professionals but everyone so creatives shouldn’t be guilty of declaring their political colours.

He noted that with a few months to this year’s general election and the campaign season already heating up, many people, especially on social media, had taken delight in insulting him for posting stories about Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the ruling New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) presidential candidate.

The unwarranted insults might have forced Fredyma to issue a “warning” to the people, who assumed he was an enemy because of their political differences.

“I am of the view that creatives involved in and declaring their support for a political party is the best since politicians also come from different sectors of the economy. Some are doctors, engineers, lawyers etc and I believe their stand in politics doesn't create enemies for them so why for creatives?

“I will entreat all creative people to get involved in active politics to help shape the governance of the country. It is not shameful and your talent or creativity will not be compromised. We have our classmates, friends, and acquaintances from different sectors participating in politics.

“My only advice is that their campaign messages should be devoid of insults, casting of aspersions and innuendos, mudslinging, deep-seated hatred and all vices,” he stated.

As a strong supporter of the NPP, Fredyma has been privy to complaints from industry folks on the government reneging its promises to the creative industry.

For instance, even though the NPP government had promised to build amphitheatres in all the regions, that is yet to be achieved with just a few months to the end of their tenure.