Bawumia leads NPP delegation to John Kumah's funeral

Graphic Online Politics May - 18 - 2024 , 17:47

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led a high-powered delegation from the governing party to the final funeral rites of former Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

Mr. Kumah, who also served as the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, passed away in March of this year. His burial and final funeral rites were held today in his hometown of Onwe, within the Ejisu Constituency.

Large crowds gathered in Onwe for the funeral, with the NPP naturally having a strong presence as co-chief mourners alongside the family.

Dr. Bawumia, who had been campaigning in the north over the past few days, arrived in Kumasi on Saturday morning and led a prominent government and party delegation. The Vice President visibly displayed his grief upon arrival, paying his respects by filing past the body of the late Deputy Finance Minister with whom he shared a close relationship.

The delegation included the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, and General Secretary Justin Kodua Frempong. Several ministers of state, NPP MPs, and party executives were also present.