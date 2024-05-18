Featured

New Senegalese President visits Ghana; Extols Pres Akufo-Addo’s pan-African ideals

Graphic Online Politics May - 18 - 2024 , 19:25

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, May 17, 2024, received the new President of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is on a day’s working visit to Ghana.

His visit to Ghana marks a significant milestone in the enduring friendship and cooperation between our two nations.

On March 24 this year, Faye, 44, won the Presidential elections in Senegal and was sworn into office on 2nd April. An event which was attended by President Akufo-Addo.

Describing it as a brief but very important visit, President Akufo-Addo was happy to note that the worst fears of many-an-African, that Senegal, one of the democratic powerhouses of the continent, will plunge into the realms of instability and political crises.

Addressing the press after bilateral discussions, President Akufo-Addo said, “I went to his inauguration, because of the history between our two countries and also because his election was a source of reassurance to all of us who are interested in the democratic future of our region and of our continent. It appeared at one time as if Senegal's reputation as a country committed to the principles of democratic accountability, respect for human rights, rule of law, was being jeopardised, but fortunately good sense prevailed.”

“Elections were held and out of the elections, Bassirou Faye emerged as a clear convincing winner of the elections, and the manner in which he ascended to the Presidency has brought peace and unity to his country, and that again, Senegal’s very important role in the development of the ECOWAS community, has now been fully confirmed.

The bilateral discussions, President Akufo-Addo said, also focused on deepening the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries and on the exploration of ways to try and resolve the problems in the ECOWAS community which includes extending a hand of friendship and brotherhood to Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali and bring them back within the ECOWAS community.

Congratulating President Faye, he said, the new Senegalese leader’s elections, has been an inspiration to many young people in Ghana, and encouraged them to be more ambitious.

“They all want to be president of this country now,” he said. “So, this is the example that you have set, it's a very good example and we wish you the very best on these responsibilities that you have taken, which places you are in the line of great leaders that Senegal has had in the past.”

President Faye commended President Akufo-Addo’s Pan African credentials and pledged to seek counsel on his ideals towards desired levels of African integration.