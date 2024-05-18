Featured

NPP's Richard Ahiagbah cautions against 'John Mahama's rebranding'

Graphic Online Politics May - 18 - 2024 , 20:08

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged Ghanaians to be wary of attempts by National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader John Dramani Mahama to rebrand himself ahead of the 2024 general election.

The NPP's Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, took to social media on Saturday to warn against being misled by Mahama's efforts to present himself as a new candidate. Mr. Ahiagbah argued that Mahama's previous term as president was marked by "incompetence" and "untold hardship" for Ghanaians.

H.E. John Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold hardship to Ghanaians. As a result of that incompetence, Ghanaians sent him home in 2016. So, let's not be tricked by Mahama's 2024 rebranding; he is the same old tried-and-failed Mahama. He… pic.twitter.com/OhkoLtKMev — Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) May 18, 2024

"Ghanaians sent him home in 2016," Mr. Ahiagbah said in his post. "So, let's not be tricked by Mahama's 2024 rebranding; he is the same old tried-and-failed Mahama. He was bad news for Ghana then, and he will be bad news for Ghana now."

In contrast, Mr. Ahiagbah positioned the NPP's candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as a beacon of hope and progress. He described Dr. Bawumia as a "capable leader" who would bring "bold solutions" to propel Ghana forward.

"Dr. Bawumia is the future," Mr. Ahiagbah concluded. "Bawumia is capable and would catalyze Ghana's next chapter with bold solutions."