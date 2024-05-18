Featured

Bawumia eulogizes John Kumah: "A man blessed with a good heart"

Graphic Online Politics May - 18 - 2024 , 17:28

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, paid glowing tribute to former Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu, John Kumah. Kumah passed away in March this year, and his burial and final funeral rites were held in his hometown today.

In a tribute published in the official funeral brochure, Dr. Bawumia described John Kumah in glowing terms, praising his character, commitment to work, and the void his absence has created. "A man blessed with a good heart," Dr. Bawumia wrote, "His departure was untimely, and this grief is beyond consolation."

Dr. Bawumia continued, "We were saddened by John's passing in his prime. Indeed, we have lost a dedicated public servant. I have lost a friend and a strong supporter. While we gather here to mourn, we find solace in John's remarkable legacy. So much done and achieved in his short stay on earth."

Dr. Bawumia also praised John Kumah's contributions to the NPP, describing them as "invaluable." "He made a lasting impact with the Young Patriots. He was not only a driving force but also a strong supporter for advancing the NPP's agenda," the NPP Flagbearer added.

"Under his leadership, this group played a crucial role in promoting the party's ideals and engaging the youth. Additionally, John served the party with distinction as a communicator, effectively conveying the NPP's message and fostering political engagement."

Dr. Bawumia further commended John Kumah's tenure as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State in the government of President Akufo-Addo. "His legislative achievements touched countless lives and uplifted many hearts, particularly among the youth of the Ejisu constituency."

"John's achievements as a Member of Parliament, Minister of State, and CEO of NEIP all left a lasting impact. His focus on empowering the youth and national development will be remembered," Dr. Bawumia concluded.