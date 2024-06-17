Featured

Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu is dead

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 17 - 2024 , 08:36

The Nollywood film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actress Stella Ikwuegbu, who passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2024, after a fierce battle with leg cancer.

Advertisement

The news of her demise was announced by movie producer Stanley Nwoko, also known as Stanley Ontop, via his Instagram page.



The post, sighted by Graphic Showbiz read: “Nollywood actress and veteran Mrs Stella Ikwuegbu is dead. The veteran actress left this world today after battling with leg cancer. Rest well, Madam Stella. Nollywood again. It’s well.”



He demise comes barely five days after the passing of veteran Yoruba actor Dayo Adewunmi, also known as Sule Suebebe, who died at the age of 68.



Brief profile

Stella Ikwuegbu was a talented actress who began her career in the1990s. She made countless appearances in numerous films such as 'Spoiler,' 'Ukwa,' 'Sound of Love,' 'Holy Man,' 'Two Hearts,' 'Heart of Stone,' and 'Madam Koikoi,' among others.



She was also a successful businesswoman, having launched her restaurant, 'The Film Bar,' on August 1.



