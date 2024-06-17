Featured

Ghana is the New Jerusalem, let’s rebuild it - Dr. Maulana Maulana

Dr. Maulana Maulana, Founder and CEO of Ministry of the Future (MOF), has called on Ghanaians, Africans, and Africans in the Diaspora to reclaim and rebuild the "New Jerusalem”, which is Ghana.

He believes Ghana is the modern day holy city of Jerusalem, as prophesied in the Bible.

Speaking at Holy Spirit Ministries International, Dr. Maulana Maulana emphasized Ghana's significance for African diasporas seeking to escape the dominant Western world.

As the architect of the "Right to Return" initiative in 2016, which led to the "Year of Return" in 2019, Dr. Maulana Maulana urged African descendants of the Transatlantic Slave Trade to take action ahead of 2025.

Ministry of the Future, with the support of the Ga Mantse, the Ga Nation, and the Republic of Suriname Embassy in Ghana, plans to submit citizenship applications in 2025. Dr. Maulana Maulana expressed gratitude to the Almighty for this opportunity, calling on all to join in rebuilding the New Jerusalem in Ghana.

About Ministry of the Future

Ministry of the Future (MOF) is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to the repatriation of the African Diaspora back into the African continent.

Their mission has been to make it easy for Africans of the trans-Atlantic slave trade to be recognised within the African framework by way of Ghana.

The orgnisation also seeks to bridge the gap between Africans of the Diaspora and Africans on the continent to bring forth a Nation of Self-Reliance.

As such, they have been engaged in a number of legal framework as well as working closely with subsequent governments to achieve their goal of encouraging people of Black descent to return to their roots.

Again, MOF has been working closely with government to help other Africans of the diaspora, who desires to obtain get Ghanaian Citizenship, to help with the Investment and Added Value to Ghana's Economy, by encouraging the African diaspora to apply for Ghanaian Citizenship.