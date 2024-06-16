Featured

"Our Music Transcends Borders", M3nsa rejects Grammy Africa

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jun - 16 - 2024 , 20:27

Ghanaian musician, M3nsa, has expressed his disapproval of the Grammy Awards' expansion into Africa, stating that African music already has a global reach and doesn't need a separate awards ceremony.

In a recent interview with Francis Abban on Morning Starr, M3nsa argued that if African music is of equal quality, it should be recognised on the main stage, rather than being segmented into a separate "African version".

He believes that this segregation creates a "no colours" situation, implying that African music is being relegated to a secondary status.

“If the music we are doing is equally as good as everyone’s music, then invite us to the main event, let’s get done with it besides, that’s what people want to hear.

“When they start sectioning this, it becomes ‘no colours’ situation. We don’t need an African version of Grammy. When the music we do extends globally, personally. I don’t expect this, but maybe there is a deeper thinking behind it,” he said.

His comments come in response to the Recording Academy's plans to establish an African version of the Grammy Awards, aimed at increasing the Academy's influence in the rapidly growing music industry. (Related article Ghana misses big chance to host Grammy Africa)

The Recording Academy, globally renowned for organising the prestigious Grammy Awards, recently announced plans to establish an African version of the event to bolster the Academy's influence in rapidly growing music markets.

However, as excitement mounts for the inaugural Grammy Africa Awards scheduled for either 2027 or 2028, Ghana finds herself excluded from the spotlight of this historic event after failing to fulfil the requirements to join the ranks of founding countries—Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa—in hosting the awards.

“While Ghanaian artistes will still be eligible for nominations and participation in the Grammy Africa Awards, the country will miss out on the significant opportunities and prestige that come with being a founding member and host”, she said.