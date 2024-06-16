Featured

Nigeria, South Africa battle as Netflix reveals most watched movies/series 2023

The rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa has been taken to the Netflix streaming platform as both countries totally dominate the list of most watched movies/series in Africa in 2023.

This information is contained in a Netflix Engagement Report capturing Netflix viewership from January to December 2023.

In the top 13 films released, Nigerian movie “The Black Book” starring RMD, Sam Dede and others is declared as the most watched film in Africa. Out of the 13 films ranked, Nigeria has 6 spots while South Africa has 7. No other African country showed up in the top 13 released.

According to the published report, consumers watched 90 billion hours of Netflix in the second half of 2023 while the total for the year stands at 183 billion hours.

The ranking of the films is based on views which are calculated to be the total hours watched divided by the runtime.

At the number one spot is Black Book (Nigerian) with 28.3 million views, an Anakle film produced in September 2023.

In the second and third places are Fatal Seduction (18.3M views) and Unseen (18M views) respectively. Both are South African series produced in July 2023 and March 2023 respectively.

In the 4th, 5th and 6th places are Number Number, a South African movie with 10M views; Blood Vessel, a Nigerian movie with 8.9M views; and Shanty Town, a Nigerian series with 8.2M views.

Another Nigerian movie, A Sunday Affair is at No 7 with 7M views. Silverton Siege, a South African movie and Jagun Jagun (Nigerian movie) are 8th and 9th with 6.7M views and 4.9M views respectively.

At 10th, 11th and 12th are Queenstown Kings (South African movie) with 4.3M views; Kings of Jo’burg (South African series) with 4.1M views; and Young, Famous and African (Nigerian series) with 3.5M views.