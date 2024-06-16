Featured

Ras Kuuku combats domestic violence on Road of Evil

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jun - 16 - 2024 , 18:20

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku has released his latest album, Road of Evil, a passionate plea to end domestic violence against women.

Advertisement

The 10-track album features songs that highlight the devastating effects of domestic violence and advocate a culture of respect, empathy and non-violence in relationships.

According to the Wo hitmaker, the Road of Evil album is a complete a departure from his previous works, as he takes on a critical social issue that affects many lives.

He aims to inspire change and promote a safer society for all with songs such as Eda Mu, Gyal, Final and Me Nko Fie.

The 10-track album features guest artiste Kwesi Amewugah on one song, adding a fresh perspective to the album's message.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, he said: "This album is different from my previous works, and I'm confident that my music can make a positive impact. I want to use my platform to raise awareness about domestic violence and support those who have been affected by it.

“This new album is different from what my fans and music lovers have been enjoying. This time around, I am touching on an end to violence against women in particular. The theme for this album is to remind the human race to keep focus on the journey ahead and move on regardless.

“We need to keep to God in the road of life to overcome the road of evil-minded fellows. I featured only one artiste, Kwesi Amewugah, so I don’t have too many musicians on the project and distort the message I want to put across,” he added.

Other songs on the album are Krom, Yen Te Ase3, Otan Nni Eduro, Me Ye Reggae and Road Of Evil (Acoustic).