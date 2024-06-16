Next article: VP Bawumia urges Ghanaians to prioritize ideas and solutions in Presidential election

National Chief Imam praises Bawumia's leadership and generosity

Graphic Online Jun - 16 - 2024 , 16:57

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has lauded Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his exemplary leadership and generosity, emphasizing the significant impact he has made on people's lives.

In his 2024 National Eid ul Adha prayers speech in Accra, Sheikh Sharubutu commended Dr. Bawumia for using the blessings of his leadership position to benefit others.

The Vice President attended the event alongside thousands of Ghanaians at Independence Square.

"God honoured him with leadership and he has used that honour to serve people well. Not everyone does that," Sheikh Sharubutu remarked. "What excites me about Dr. Bawumia is that both Muslims and non-Muslims are beneficiaries of his leadership and kindness."

The National Chief Imam expressed his gratitude to Allah for bestowing the nation with a leader like Dr. Bawumia, who supports individuals from diverse backgrounds.

"I want to express gratitude to the Almighty Allah for giving us a generous and kind person like Dr. Bawumia, who supports not only Muslims but all people from diverse backgrounds," he added.

Dr. Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, was among the thousands who gathered for the national Eid ul Fitr prayers. Sheikh Sharubutu highlighted that Dr. Bawumia has used his leadership role to make a significant impact, showing selflessness and supporting people from various communities through his leadership and generosity.