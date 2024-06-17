Featured

Mecca: Ghana Hajj Board organises special prayers for Ghana at Holy Site

Graphic Online Jun - 17 - 2024 , 09:56

The Ghana Hajj Board organised special prayers for Ghana and its leadership in Arafat, Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Arafat is a sacred valley in Saudi Arabia, where Prophet Mohammed delivered his last sermon centuries ago.

Muslims performing the Hajj pilgrimage undertake the most important ritual of the Hajj on the ninth day of the Islamic calendar by congregating on the mountain and the plain of the mountain to pray to Allah.

On this year's Arafat Day, which fell on Saturday, June 15, the Ghana Hajj Board, led by its Chairman, Ben Abdullah Banda, organized a special prayer session for the country. Ghanaian pilgrims joined tens of thousands of Muslims around the world to pray to Allah.

Ghanaian Islamic scholars present led the prayers, beginning with a full recitation of the Holy Quran.

Following the recitation, various prayers were offered for the country, the President, the Vice President, and the leadership of Ghana.

Special prayer requests were made for Vice President and NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, seeking success in his bid to become President of Ghana in the December polls.