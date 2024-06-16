Featured

VP Bawumia urges Ghanaians to prioritize ideas and solutions in Presidential election

Graphic Online Jun - 16 - 2024 , 16:37

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, has called on Ghanaians to focus on the ideas, policies, and solutions presented by presidential candidates when choosing the next president.

Advertisement

"As we approach the December polls, let's prioritize ideas and solutions to our nation's problems. We coexist as Muslims and Christians harmoniously and should not let these elections be about religion or religious differences," Bawumia stated.

"We are one people, one nation. These elections should centre on the policies, ideas, and solutions offered by the candidates," he emphasized during the 2024 Eid Prayers at the Black Star Square in Accra on Sunday.

Dr. Bawumia also sought support and prayers from the National Chief Imam to ensure success in the upcoming elections. He highlighted the importance of tolerance and urged that the December 7 election not compromise the nation's peace and stability.

The Vice President encouraged all Muslims to draw inspiration from Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice and selflessness, advocating for acts of care and kindness. He wished all Muslims Eid Mubarak and advised the youth to celebrate modestly.

Addressing the performance of the Akufo-Addo administration, Bawumia acknowledged the economic challenges posed by global events but noted that prudent measures were aiding the economy's recovery.

He highlighted key government policies such as free Senior High School, free TVET, skill training, and entrepreneurial empowerment, along with the creation of 2.1 million jobs over the past seven years.

Bawumia also mentioned the Zongo Development Fund's impact on social amenities in Zongo communities, including improved water facilities, drainage systems, astroturfs, bridges, and classroom blocks. He noted that 40 Muslim students received scholarships to study medicine abroad.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, in an address read on his behalf, stressed the importance of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence. He condemned religious extremism, conflicts, and violence around the December 7 elections.

He urged Muslim youth to adhere to election laws and called on the Electoral Commission to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections. The Chief Imam also advised security agencies to remain professional in their dealings.

Eid-ul-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is a major Muslim holiday celebrated worldwide for three to four days. It commemorates Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmail, in obedience to God. Muslims typically attend special prayers, wear new clothes, exchange gifts, and take time off work and school.