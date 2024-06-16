Featured

Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Adha

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 16 - 2024 , 14:39

Muslims around the world on Sunday traditionally slaughtered a ram or another animal on Eid ul-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice), in memory of the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his own son when God ordered him to.

The meat is used to prepare a huge feast for the entire family, while friends and neighbours visit each other and eat the food each family has prepared.

Clerics also recommend that some of the meat is distributed to the poor and needy.

From Ho in the Volta Region, Graphic Online's Alberto Mario Noretti reports that members of the Muslim community in Ho slaughtered a ram by a stream at the Civic Centre to signify the celebration of Eid ul-Adha.

The officiating Imam, Alhaji Muniru Ali Mohamed said Prophet Ibrahim’s readiness to carry that order testified to his obedience to God.

He urged the citizenry to emulate the good example of Prophet Ibrahim and obey the authority of the state for peace to prevail in the country.

Alhaji Mohamed reminded the gathering that the festival was also a day to show love and concern to one’s neighbours by sharing what one had with others.

He touched on the forthcoming general elections and entreated politicians to avoid the use of intemperate language on their campaign platforms.

“We need ideas to build the country and not war of words,” the Imam added.

The Deputy Commander of Police in-charge of the Volta Region, DCOP Andrews Boadu-Ekumah commended the Muslim community for preserving the peace in recent time, and urged them re-affirm their stance to continue to live peace, even after the festival, and at all times.

Koforidua

From Koforidua in the Eastern Regio Haruna Yussif Wunpini reports that hundreds of Muslim faithfuls gathered at the Koforidua Zango Football Park to pray to mark this year's Eid-Ul-Adha.

Many were neatly dressed in various attires such as caftan and long dress for the congregational prayer for peace, unity and progress of the country.

The Municipal Chief Imam of the Ahlu Sunna Waljamaa, Sheikh Mustapha Yussif who led the prayers slaughtered a ram to mark the day.

He said no Muslim was supposed to slaughter an animal for the feast until the Imam did the symbolic slaughtering immediately after the congregational prayers.

Sheikh Yussif said violence was not good and that it was necessary for every Muslim to use the occasion of the Eid ul-Adha to say no to violence.

He appealed to Muslim youth to uphold the values of Islam and urged them to reject politicians who wanted to use them to foment trouble before, during and after the December 7 elections.

Sheikh Yussif advised flag bearers of the various political parties to desist from hate speeches on political campaign platforms.

Tema

Muslims within the Tema Metropolis were at the Tema Stadium in thanksgiving as they celebrated this year's Eid ul-Adha prayers writes Benjamin Xornam Glover.

Present at the prayers were the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey and the Member of Parliament for Tema East, Isax Ashai Odamtten.

Leading the prayers, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Imam, Alhaji Abubakari Adams advised the worshippers, especially the youth to refrain from any acts of violence that can mar the up-coming general election slated for December 7.

He said the Islamic religion teaches against all forms of violence and therefore does not take kindly to people who perpetrate violence acts.

He urged the youth not to give in to pressure from politicians who would like to use them to create trouble in the country.

He said on election day, Muslims, and any other Ghanaians should cast their ballot peaceful and wait patiently for the results to be declared by those mandated to do so in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

Alhaji Adams also called for respect for authority and cautioned against any action that could disturb the peace of the nation before, during and after the election.

The MCE for Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey commended the Muslim community for their collaboration with the Assembly in the discharge of its work and was optimistic that both sides would build on that unity to ensure the delivery of social services to the residents of the area.

The MP for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten stressed the need for peaceful celebration of the Eid stating that in their happiness and joy, the youth especially must must eschew acts that could lead to accidents and injury.