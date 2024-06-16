Next article: Zoomlion Foundation launches "Keep Your Mind on the Road Campaign"

Ghana Airports launches investigations to address unaccompanied baggage concerns

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 16 - 2024 , 14:20

The management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) says it has launched an investigation into allegations of mishandling of unaccompanied baggage at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The action is in response to a recent publication highlighting concerns about the security and safety of passengers' luggage.

In a statement issued by GACL on Sunday, June 16, 2024, the company said measures are already underway to restrict access to non-travelers and unauthorised personnel in sensitive areas, such as baggage hold areas.

The move aims to prevent any potential theft or extortion, which could compromise the safety and security of passengers.

GACL management assured the public that anyone found culpable of any wrongdoing will face the full force of the law.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that airport operations are safe, secure, and efficient for all travelers.

This proactive response demonstrates GACL's dedication to addressing concerns and maintaining the highest standards of security and customer satisfaction at Kotoka International Airport.