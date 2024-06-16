Featured

Samuel Quaye retains National Super Lightweight Title, One Bullet stopped in round two

Kwame Larweh Sports News Jun - 16 - 2024 , 14:11

National Super Lightweight champion Samuel 'No Chance' Quaye retained his title in a thrilling bout against Daniel 'High Tension' Quaye at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra last Saturday.

The event, dubbed "Fists of Carnage," featured some of the most exciting fights of the night.

Quaye, 22, who has now improved to nine wins with one loss, secured a unanimous decision victory on all three judges' scorecards (116-110, 116-110, and 116-112). The bout was a high-energy contest with both fighters trading blows from start to finish. However, it was Samuel who delivered the decisive punishment as the bell sounded for the end of the 12th round.

The fast-rising Bukom-based boxer effectively used his jabs and combinations to outlast his opponent, who tired in the championship rounds. The crowd hailed both fighters afterwards, and Samuel Quaye vowed to set his sights on the African title.

“I have never doubted myself and I know what I am capable of. Now everyone has seen me and what I can do,” he stated after being decorated with the title.

The highlight of the night also included the headline bout featuring Michael Ansah and Derrick Quaye. The bout ended in an anti-climax as Derrick Quaye stopped the veteran Michael Ansah, popularly known as One Bullet, in the second round.

Promising pugilist Derrick Quaye, 23, remains undefeated with a professional fight record of six wins and a draw. He dominated Ansah, who has fought 38 times professionally, securing 23 wins, 12 losses, and a draw. Using his jab and right hook effectively in the first round, Derrick Quaye stopped Ansah in the second round with a combination.

The event, organized by Box Office Promotions and Ace Power Promotions, saw a mammoth crowd at the Arena.