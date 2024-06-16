Featured

Legon Cities goalkeeper William Essu passes away at age 22

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 16 - 2024 , 12:56

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities has announced the tragic death of their goalkeeper, William Essu, at the age of 22.

Advertisement

Essu passed away on Saturday at the University of Cape Coast Hospital in the Central Region, after being rushed there on Friday.

"We were hopeful that Essu would be back to join his teammates as he started making a steady recovery during his illness but unfortunately, we lost him to the cold hands of death," the club said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. May his memory continue to inspire us on and off the pitch".

Essu was a key member of Ghana’s U-23 team that qualified for the AFCON in Morocco last year.

Despite his illness, he had appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to pay his outstanding bonuses to help cover his medical expenses. Unfortunately, Essu passed away without receiving the funds.

This tragedy marks the second time in less than a year that Legon Cities has lost a goalkeeper. In September 2023, their goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey also passed away.

William Essu had been battling illness for some time, with his condition becoming critical in September 2023. The financial burden of his medical expenses led to many donations from well-wishers.

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) showed their support by visiting Essu and assuring him of their care. The Ghana Football Association Foundation (GFA) also donated GH₵10,000 to assist with his medical expenses. Additionally, his Black Meteors teammates contributed up to GH₵13,000.