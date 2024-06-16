Next article: Euro 2024: How Germany ran riot in 5-1 win against Scotland in opening match

Ghanaian left-back attracts interest from Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 16 - 2024 , 10:02

Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have emerged among the suitors of talented c.

Having just turned 18, Oduro is now eligible to move to a European club from his current team, Accra Lions. Earlier this year, the pacy wideman underwent trials with Chelsea, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich before returning to Accra.

Oduro, often compared to Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies due to his speed and playing style, has attracted significant interest from multiple European clubs. Barcelona remains his preferred destination, according to sources, but they face stiff competition from other clubs.

Belgian side Anderlecht has made a formal and attractive proposal that includes training with the first team. Additionally, Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen has also shown interest in securing the young defender's services.

Sport reports that despite the allure of Anderlecht’s offer and the interest from Leverkusen, Oduro favours a move to Barcelona.

The Catalan club can highlight several examples of young players making successful transitions to the senior team, an advantage in their favor given their current financial constraints that necessitate giving chances to younger talents.

The Ghana Premier League concludes on June 16, and Oduro intends to resolve his future by mid-July once the season is over. The coming weeks will be crucial as the clubs vie for his signature.

Watch his highlights below;