Euro 2024: How Germany ran riot in 5-1 win against Scotland in opening match

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 15 - 2024 , 20:50

Euro 2024 hosts Germany began their quest for a record fourth Euro title with a comprehensive 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland on Friday, June 14.

Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala scored inside the opening 20 minutes in Munich and Kai Havertz added a third from the spot before half-time after Ryan Porteous was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.

Substitutes Niclas Fuellkrug and Emre Can were both on target for Germany in the second half, either side of Scotland grabbing a late consolation through an Antonio Rudiger own goal.

Scotland wilted in the face of a scorching Germany performance as Steve Clarke's 10-man side opened Euro 2024 with a dismal defeat in Munich.

The tone was set in an electric Allianz Arena after just 10 minutes as Florian Wirtz waltzed on to the ball to steer in the opener.

Jamal Musiala’s ferocious strike almost punctured Angus Gunn’s net, as well as the hearts of the mass of stunned Scots behind the goal, just nine minutes later.

And before the break Kai Havertz slammed in the third from the spot with Ryan Porteous’ red card leaving Scotland with the tallest of mountains to climb.

There was still time for substitute Niclas Fullkrug to hammer high into the net for Germany's fourth, with Antonio Rudiger's late deflected own goal pulling one back.

It was a strike celebrated wildly by the suffering Scotland crowd, only for Emre Can to mute those in dark blue as the game edged into injury time.

That ensured this would be the biggest win an an opening game of a Euros.