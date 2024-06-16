Featured

Great Olympics relegated on final day of Ghana Premier League

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 16 - 2024 , 17:18

Accra Great Olympics suffered a heartbreaking relegation from the Ghana Premier League on the final day of the season, despite securing a walkover against already-relegated Real Tamale United (RTU) today at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Advertisement

Oly, along with four other teams – Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities, Karela United, and Heart of Lions – were all embroiled in a tense relegation battle heading into the final matchday.

Unfortunately for the Wonder Club - two-time GPL champions in 1970 and 1974, the three points and three goals they won as a result of RTU not presenting a team for the game was not enough, with results elsewhere conspiring against them.

Bystanders on the day after amassing 44 points, Oly watched their city rivals, Hearts of Oak, stage a dramatic comeback to win 2-3 at Bechem United, securing their top-flight status.

In other crucial matches in the relegation battle, Heart of Lions held Berekum Chelsea to a 2-2 draw, Legon Cities shared the spoils 1-1 with Gold Stars, and Karela United emerged victorious 1-0 against Medeama.

This means Accra Great Olympics join Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United in dropping down to the Division One League next season. They will be replaced by Young Apostles FC, Basake Holy Stars and Vision FC who were promoted to the GPL from the Division One League.

It's a bitter pill to swallow for Oly fans, who will be hoping for a swift return from the Division One League to the top tier.

Meanwhile, at Samreboi, a celebration is planned as league champions Samartex will be crowned after their 2-0 win against Accra Lions at the Nsenkyire Park. It will be recalled that Samartex won their first Ghana Premier League title with two games to spare.