Previous article: I'm not happy - Says Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara despite escaping relegation

Featured

How Hearts of Oak escaped relegation with dramatic win at Bechem

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 17 - 2024 , 15:36

Hearts of Oak have successfully retained their top-flight status in the Ghana Premier League after earning a vital 3-2 victory over Bechem United on the final day of the competition.

Advertisement

Heading into the decisive match, the Phobians were teetering on the brink of relegation, sitting 15th on the table with 42 points, just one point above the relegation zone occupied by Great Olympics in 16th place.

The match at Nana Fosu Gyeablour Park saw Bechem United take an early lead in the 29th minute through Emmanuel Owusu.

However, Hearts of Oak quickly responded with an equalizer from Kofi Agbesimah just three minutes later. Despite their spirited effort, the Phobians found themselves behind again when Bismark Edjeodji netted for Bechem United after the break.

In a dramatic turnaround, Hearts of Oak found their moment of relief and triumph. Kevin Osei Assibey and Yaw Baafi scored two quick goals in the space of four minutes, sealing a crucial 3-2 win for the Phobians.

This victory lifted Hearts of Oak to 13th place on the table, firmly securing their place in the Ghana Premier League for another season and alleviating the fears of relegation that had loomed over them.

The win was a testament to the team’s resilience and determination, ensuring they remain a part of Ghana’s top-flight football. More details on the match and reactions from the team will follow.

Last season, the Phobians found themselves in a similar situation managing to finish 12th after avoiding defeat in their final game.