Next article: How Hearts of Oak escaped relegation with dramatic win at Bechem

Featured

I'm not happy - Says Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara despite escaping relegation

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 17 - 2024 , 16:38

Head Coach of Hearts of Oak Aboubakar Ouattara has expressed worry over his side's struggles in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season which saw almost them relegated.

Advertisement

The Phobians narrowly escaped the relegation zon after securing a crucial 3-2 victory over Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to retain their Premier League status on Sunday, June 16.

Yaw Amankwah Baafi’s goal sealed the win, to ensure Hearts of Oak booked a place in the top flight next season.

Despite the relief, Ouattara was far from pleased with his team’s overall performance in the season saying he is not happy about how they struggled to survive.

“To be honest, I am not very happy because this is not where Hearts of Oak should be,” the Ivorian coach commented after the match.

“At the start of the second round, we were only seven points behind the league leaders after 3-4 matches. Now, we have struggled to survive. I think it’s disappointing for us,” he said in a post-match interview.

Accra Great Olympics joined Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United in dropping down to the Division One League next season.

They will be replaced by Young Apostles FC, Basake Holy Stars and Vision FC who were promoted to the GPL from the Division One League.