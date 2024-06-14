Featured

High stakes on final day of Ghana Premier League season as relegation battle heats up

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 14 - 2024 , 14:28

The Ghana Premier League draws to a close this Sunday, with the spotlight on a fierce relegation battle involving five teams. While Samartex secured their first league title with two games to spare, the fight to avoid relegation remains intense.

The relegation dogfight involves Heart of Lions (12th), Legon Cities (13th), Karela United (14th), Accra Hearts of Oak (15th), and Accra Great Olympics (16th). With Real Tamale United and Bofoakwa Tano FC already relegated, these five clubs, separated by only three points, will battle until the last minute on Sunday.

Heart of Lions: Destiny in their hands

Randy Abbey's in-form Heart of Lions (44 points) have their fate in their own hands. With a five-game winning streak and a superior goal difference (+5), a single point away at 4th placed Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will secure their Premier League status for next season, regardless of other results. However, Chelsea will be motivated to play well in front of their home fans at the Golden City, as they still have a chance to finish in second place.

Legon Cities: Home advantage crucial

Legon Cities (44 points), 2016 League Champions when they were known as Wa All Stars, will be confident of maintaining their Premier League status when they host Bibiani GoldStars at the El Wak Stadium.

Gold Stars are already safe from relegation, and Legon Cities have not lost at home this season. However, with only two wins from their last five games, even a draw against Gold Stars may not be enough to guarantee their survival.

Karela's tough away test

Karela United (43 points) face a daunting task away at outgoing champions Medeama SC at the Akoon Park.

Despite a late resurgence in their home form, Karela's poor away record, with only two wins all season, could seal their fate. Anything less than a win against Medeama, who recently lost at home to Lions, could consign them to the Division One League.

Hearts of Oak's must-win situation

Hearts of Oak (42 points), just one point above the drop zone, need a win at Nana Gyeabour Park against Bechem United to secure their Premier League status for another season. Having defeated Bechem 0-1 in the first round, Hearts will also be relying on results elsewhere to guarantee their safety.

Accra Great Olympics: fighting for survival

Accra Great Olympics (41 points) face a critical match against already relegated Real Tamale United. Even a win might not be enough to ensure their survival, depending on other results. Their goalless draw with Hearts of Oak has left them in a precarious position, desperately needing a victory and favourable outcomes in other games to avoid the drop.

Coronation and other key matches

At Samreboi, a celebration is planned as league champions Samartex will be crowned after their game against Accra Lions at the Nsenkyire Park. Reigning Ghana music Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy is among the acts booked to spice-up the historic celebration of Samartex's first league title triumph.

The race to complete the top four is still undecided, with seven clubs vying for these coveted spots: Accra Lions, Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, Medeama SC, Nations Football Club, Bechem United, and Nsoatreman.

Other notable fixtures include Nsoatreman hosting Nations FC at the Nana Amoah Koronmansah Park, Dreams FC playing Aduana Stars at the Theatre of Dreams, and Asante Kotoko hosting relegated Bofoakwa at the Baba Yara Stadium.

A season of surprises

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season has been a rollercoaster ride, filled with unexpected twists and turns. The surprise crowning of Samartex as champions in only their second top-flight season, along with Nations FC’s remarkable unbeaten home record, has added intrigue. The struggles of major clubs like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have sent shockwaves through the league.

As the final day approaches, the tension is palpable. The fight for survival is a gripping drama, with illustrious clubs like Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics embroiled in the battle against relegation. The final chapter promises to be a tale of triumph and heartbreak, where heroes will be forged and legacies etched into the annals of Ghanaian football history.

