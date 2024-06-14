Next article: High stakes on final day of Ghana Premier League season as relegation battle heats up

Featured

Third edition of Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon launched

Graphic Online Sports News Jun - 14 - 2024 , 15:00

The third edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon was launched in Accra today with a call for widespread participation in the race.

Advertisement

Scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2024, the race is expected to attract over 2,000 athletes. It will commence at the Accra Sports Stadium and conclude at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah launched the race, commending the organizers, Medivents Consult, for their commendable initiative.

He praised the event for promoting healthy living and providing an opportunity for long-distance athletes.

Mr. Mensah urged residents of the Greater Accra Region to take advantage of this event in the capital.

He emphasized that participation not only promotes tourism and the Homowo Festival but also offers a chance to win attractive prizes. He encouraged many people to register and participate, emphasizing that marathons are not just for professional athletes but for everyone, promoting health and fitness.

The Head of Corporate Affairs for Serene Insurance, Nii Lankai Lawson, reaffirmed his company's commitment to the race, highlighting its positive aspects. He advised Ghanaians to insure their properties, travels, events, and lives against unforeseen happenings.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon is sponsored by Serene Insurance, Indomie, Allied Consortiums, Parin Africa Limited, Ethiopian Airlines, Unichem Group of Companies, GWO Servo, and Healthi Life.