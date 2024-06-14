Black Stars captain Thomas Partey celebrates birthday with donation to orphanage

Nii Ayitey Brown Sports News

Black Stars captain, Thomas Partey, marked his 31st birthday in a heartwarming manner by extending a generous hand to the Catholic Action for Street Children Orphanage in Accra.

Born on June 13, 1993, Partey chose to commemorate his special day on June 13, 2024, by making a significant donation of assorted items and funds to support the orphanage's noble cause.

The kind gesture put smiles on the faces of the children which highlights the importance of helping those in need.

The Catholic Action for Street Children’s Orphanage located in Accra is noted for its efforts to provide children's basic needs.

Partey, known for his advocacy of giving back to the community, expressed his delight in being able to share his birthday with the children.

“Celebrating my birthday with these wonderful kids is a blessing. Their smiles and happiness means everything to me” he remarked, reflecting on the significance of the occasion.

In addition to the material donations, Partey and his team took the opportunity to impart words of encouragement to the children, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and dedication to their education.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, beans, canned goods, and a substantial monetary contribution, to cater for educational materials, medical supplies and other pressing needs of the children.