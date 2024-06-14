Next article: Why McGregor pulled out of Chandler fight

Ghana face Cote d'Ivoire in 2024 Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 14 - 2024 , 14:01



Ghana’s Beach Soccer Team, Black Sharks will play their Ivorian counterparts in the 2024 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Accra between July 19 and 21, 2024.

The team will then head to Abidjan for the return leg which is scheduled for July 26 to 28, 2024.

This was confirmed after the live draw, which was held at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The Black Sharks are currently ranked among the best twelve teams on the continent.

A total of 14 nations will be engaged in the qualifiers set to take place over a two-legged format to decide the 7 nations that will join tournament hosts, Egypt at the finals this summer.

Reigning African champions Senegal will kick off the qualifiers against Guinea who are earmarking a first CAF Beach Soccer AFCON appearance.

Angola, who are also looking at qualifying for their first CAF Beach Soccer AFCON competition take on two-time bronze medallists, Morocco.

Other key encounters on the cards to look out for include a west African duel between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, while Burundi and Malawi will lock horns in an East African battle for qualification.