Ghana FA probes Real Tamale United after impersonation claims following 8-1 loss

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 13 - 2024 , 08:16

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), is investigating allegations of player impersonation by Real Tamale United (RTU) during their Premier League match against Dreams FC on Wednesday.

The controversy surrounds RTU's heavy 8-1 defeat in the rescheduled week 28 fixture. Prior to the game, reports emerged that RTU's registered players refused to travel to Dawu for the match due to unpaid salaries and bonuses.

Despite interventions and financial support from patrons including former President John Mahama, the club failed to meet the players' demands. This led to some players, like Larry Adabo, publicly justifying the boycott on radio.

However, confusion arose when the name Larry Adabo appeared as the scorer of RTU's opening goal during the match. This contradicted earlier reports of the registered players' absence.

The GFA is now investigating claims that RTU, in a bid to avoid forfeiting the match, fielded unregistered players from lower divisions in place of their boycotting squad. This alleged act of impersonation is the focus of the probe.

Adding to the controversy, RTU captain Baba Kushibo, whose name was listed on the team sheet but wasn't present, has expressed his intention to report the incident to the police.

"None of our registered players participated," Kushibo told Joy FM. He further questioned the match officials for allowing impersonation to occur.

The GFA has charged RTU with breaching league regulations and given them until June 14th to respond. The association is also conducting its own investigation to verify player identities and will take appropriate action against anyone found culpable.

The GFA reiterated in a statement its commitment to upholding the integrity of the sport, emphasizing that all participants must adhere to the established rules.