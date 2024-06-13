Edwin Kwabla Gadayi
Ghana Athletics names team for African Athletics Championship

Ghana Athletics (GA) has named a 19-member team set to compete at the upcoming African Athletics Championship in Douala, Cameroon, slated for June 20-26, 2024.

The squad boasts a blend of experience and youthful promise, featuring established champions like African Games gold medalists Cadman Amoah (High Jump) and Hor Halutie (member of the winning 4x100m women's relay team at the Confederation of African Athletics Region II Championships), alongside rising stars who impressed at recent national championships.

Among the notable names is Edwin Gadayi, who clinched the 100m gold medal at the Confederation of African Athletics Region II Championships. He joins athletes competing in various disciplines including sprints, distance races, hurdles, jumps, and the relays.

"We have a strong team and we are expecting great performances from our athletes," said GA President Fuseini Bawah, expressing confidence in the team's ability to secure medals.

The contingent, which includes a mix of local and foreign-based athletes, will be led by coaches Robert Dwumfour and Georgina Sowah. They depart for Douala, Cameroon on June 18th, ready to bring glory to Ghana.

The Full Team List:

No.    First Name    Last Name    Gender    Event
1    Evonne    Britton    F    100m Hurdles
2    Doris    Mensah    F    100m Hurdles
3    Anita    Afrifa    F    200m
4    Rose    Yeboah    F    High Jump
5    Esther    Obenewaa    F    High Jump
6    Rejoice    Agbewodie    F    Javelin
7    Deborah    Acheampong    F    100m
8    Halutie    Hor    F    100m
9    Mary    Boakye    F    100m/200m
10    William    Amponsah    M    10,000m
11    Cadman    Yamoah    M    High Jump
12    Kennedy    Ocansey    M    High Jump
13    Ishmael    Arthur    M    10000m
14    Fuseini    Ibrahim    M    100m
15    Isaac    Botsio    M    100m
16    Rexford    Bugase    M    Discus
17    Joseph    Amoah    M    200m
18    Gadayi    Edwin    M    Relay
19    Brock    Appiah    M    Relay

