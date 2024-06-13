Next article: World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana drop to second as Comoros beat Chad to lead Group I

Ghana Athletics names team for African Athletics Championship

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jun - 13 - 2024 , 07:52

Ghana Athletics (GA) has named a 19-member team set to compete at the upcoming African Athletics Championship in Douala, Cameroon, slated for June 20-26, 2024.

The squad boasts a blend of experience and youthful promise, featuring established champions like African Games gold medalists Cadman Amoah (High Jump) and Hor Halutie (member of the winning 4x100m women's relay team at the Confederation of African Athletics Region II Championships), alongside rising stars who impressed at recent national championships.

Among the notable names is Edwin Gadayi, who clinched the 100m gold medal at the Confederation of African Athletics Region II Championships. He joins athletes competing in various disciplines including sprints, distance races, hurdles, jumps, and the relays.

"We have a strong team and we are expecting great performances from our athletes," said GA President Fuseini Bawah, expressing confidence in the team's ability to secure medals.

The contingent, which includes a mix of local and foreign-based athletes, will be led by coaches Robert Dwumfour and Georgina Sowah. They depart for Douala, Cameroon on June 18th, ready to bring glory to Ghana.

The Full Team List:

No. First Name Last Name Gender Event

1 Evonne Britton F 100m Hurdles

2 Doris Mensah F 100m Hurdles

3 Anita Afrifa F 200m

4 Rose Yeboah F High Jump

5 Esther Obenewaa F High Jump

6 Rejoice Agbewodie F Javelin

7 Deborah Acheampong F 100m

8 Halutie Hor F 100m

9 Mary Boakye F 100m/200m

10 William Amponsah M 10,000m

11 Cadman Yamoah M High Jump

12 Kennedy Ocansey M High Jump

13 Ishmael Arthur M 10000m

14 Fuseini Ibrahim M 100m

15 Isaac Botsio M 100m

16 Rexford Bugase M Discus

17 Joseph Amoah M 200m

18 Gadayi Edwin M Relay

19 Brock Appiah M Relay