World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Ghana drop to second as Comoros beat Chad to lead Group I

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Jun - 12 - 2024 , 17:38

Ghana's reign at the summit of the Group I table in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifiers lasted just 24 hours as Comoros defeated Chad 2-0 on Tuesday to overtake the Black Stars.

Although both countries are tied on nine points apiece, Comoros climbed to the top of the table ahead of Ghana due to goal difference.

Madagascar are in third position with seven points followed by Mali and Central African Republic with five and four points respectively. Chad are trailing with no point at all.

The Black Stars beat Central African Republic 4-3 in Kumasi on Monday after bagging a 2-1 win over Mali in Bamako to register three wins in four games to take the lead.

However, Comoros recorded a 2-0 away victory over Chad on Tuesday to claim the top spot after registering their third win in four matches just like Ghana.

The Black Stars will play their next game against Chad on March 17, 2025 before facing Madagascar on March 24, 2025.