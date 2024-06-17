Featured

"I am not married ", actress Vivian Jill speaks on circulating wedding photos & videos

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 17 - 2024 , 18:33

Actress Vivian Jill has finally broken her silence after her viral wedding photos and videos sparked widespread speculation that she had tied the knot over the weekend.

In a live video, Vivian Jill set the record straight, denying that she is married. "I was just playing a role for a movie," she explained. "I understand how the photos and videos could have been misleading, but I assure you, I am not married.

“I want everyone to know that the pictures and videos that went viral aren’t real. I’m not married, I was only doing my job. Besides, whatever I do, I make sure I do it well. I prepare before I do it. I don’t copy people or do something because I have seen others doing it.

“This engagement for this role has been long. I could have just said that this is just a movie role I’m playing but I didn’t and gave it my best shot.

“During production, it was difficult to get all the cast because of the various locations so it was this Friday that it appeared to be okay for everyone and the producer called me to be on set on Friday. (Read alsoPoliticians can’t buy my voice, I sing for Christ —Philipa Baafi, Yvonne Nelson considers releasing part two of “I’m Not Yvonne Nelson” memoir)

“I drove in the night of Thursday to get to Accra to shoot the movie on Friday. So the pictures aren’t real but scenes from my upcoming movie,” she said.

Watch video below: