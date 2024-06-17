Featured

Yvonne Nelson considers releasing part two of “I’m Not Yvonne Nelson” memoir

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 17 - 2024 , 15:31

Exactly one year after the release of her provocative memoir, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," renowned Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson is contemplating the release of a sequel.

The initial publication sparked widespread attention and debate, with the memoir becoming a trending topic for weeks.

In her memoir, Yvonne Nelson shared personal revelations about her family, love life, abortion, and self-discovery journey.

Reflecting on the anniversary of its release, she expressed gratitude for the support received and hinted at sharing more of her truth with the public.

On social media, Yvonne Nelson shared her thoughts on the reactions to her memoir, noting both the love and hate she received. She observed that society needs more truth, as it is "drowning in lies." She then teased the possibility of a sequel, saying "Part 2? Let's see."

“The LOVE from people who get it! the hate from those who never read it! The arguments and debates from those who aren’t as bold and the judgements from those who have dirtier secrets……. I sat back, observed and said to myself, ……..our society needs more TRUTH, IT IS DROWNING IN LIES. Part 2? Let's see.”

Yvonne Nelson also highlighted the success of her book tour, "The Real Tour," which she described as one of the most fulfilling experiences since the memoir's release.

She shared joyful moments with her audience and announced plans to distribute free copies of her book.