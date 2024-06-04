Previous article: Idris Elba helps uncover the WWII soldiers of colour who never got their due

Lil Win charged with dangerous driving, negligently causing harm and granted GH¢50,000 bail

Justice Agbenosi Showbiz News Jun - 04 - 2024 , 07:32

The Asokore Mampong District Court has granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties to Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

The accused has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm. Counsel for the accused, Margaret Adjei-Twum, who argued for bail for her client drew the court’s attention to the fact her client suffered injuries, including internal bleeding and required further treatment.

She assured the court that Lil Win, being a well-known figure, would not interfere with police investigations. The prosecution requested that the accused make himself available whenever needed as the investigation continues.

The case has been adjourned to June 27, 2024.

Background

Lil Win was arrested on Monday, June 3, by officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Manhyia Divisional Command shortly after being discharged from hospital.

His arrest was connected to a recent accident involving a vehicle he was driving, which tragically resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy. The family of the deceased had intensified calls for justice, but police cited ill health as the reason for the delay in causing his arrest.