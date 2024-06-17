Featured

Mahama laments decline in humanity and urges Ghanaians to be compassionate

Gertrude Ankah Politics Jun - 17 - 2024 , 10:30

Former John Dramani Mahama has expressed concern about what he described as the decline in the humanity of some Ghanaians.

His statement follows the alleged abandonment of a patient in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region by hospital staff at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

The Ghana Health Service has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Delivering a sermon at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church on Sunday June 16, Mr Mahama expressed worry that, assuming the hospital staff reportedly dumped the patient, who was still recovering by the road side and left, what about the residents in the area who saw her lying there for some days.

Couldn't they have offered help, Mr Mahama questioned.

Mr Mahama, who is flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Election 2024 was delivering the sermon to mark Men's Ministry and Father's Day.

He was of the view that if even the Winneba hospital staff were at fault, the woman could have been still alive if those who saw her lying by the road side had come to her aid.