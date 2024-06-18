Featured

EC opens registration for special voting

Albert K. Salia Politics Jun - 18 - 2024 , 07:28

The Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday opened applications for special voting for qualified institutions and individuals, which has been fixed for Monday, December 2, 2024.

It will close the applications for qualified persons who have a just cause to be granted special voting rights to apply on July 1. The special voting will not be conferred automatically, requiring qualified persons to apply for it.

It would take place in all 276 constituencies across the country, with each voter expected to cast their vote in their constituency as contained in the details of an individual’s Voter ID card.

Special voting

The special voting exercise is guaranteed under Regulation 3(1) of Constitutional Instrument (CI) 127, which states that the voter may apply to the returning officer of the constituency in which the voter is registered so that the voter can be entered as a special voter if as a result of election duties that voter would not be able to be present on the day of the election at the polling station where the voter registered.

The category of voters granted such status comprises staff of the military, police, Immigration Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Prisons Service, the Fire Service, polling officers and permanent staff of the EC and the media.

Double-voting

Applicants for special voting rights should be registered voters in the specific constituencies where they desire to cast their votes. Those who would be granted special voting rights would have their names removed from the regular voting list for the December 7 polls.

“The intention is to prevent double-voting,” the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, said, emphasising that the commission had put in place stringent measures to prevent the public from undermining the special voting process.

Mrs Mensa said the district police headquarters were designated as special voting centres in each constituency. She said where the number of voters allocated to a special voting centre exceeded the 750 threshold set by the EC, “another voting centre is designated as a special voting centre to facilitate the voting process within the same centre”.