I'll reduce Hajj cost when I become President again - Mahama

Gertrude Ankah Politics Jun - 17 - 2024 , 10:02

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama says he will reduce the cost of Hajj if elected President in the 2024 general election.

He said the current Hajj cost of GH¢75,000 including airfare and accommodation was expensive.

This, according to him, has prevented some Muslims from fulfilling their pilgrimage to Mecca.

Mr Mahama said this during the congregational prayers for Eid ul-Adha on Sunday [June 16, 2024] with the Ahlussuna Wal-Jamah Muslim group at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Sunday.

“Our pilgrims are in Mecca performing the Hajj. May Allah bring them safely home to us. Those who have been able to go are the privileged ones because we have had fares at GH¢75,000."

“It is very difficult for the ordinary Muslim to perform the Hajj but Insha Allah if we [Mahama] win in this election and we come into government, we are going to work to reduce the Hajj fare so that everybody can go,” he said.

He donated of GH¢20,000 and a sheep to the group.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama in a Facebook post on Sunday said during his time as President, Hajj fares were much more affordable at GH¢11,900/