Next article: I'm not happy - Says Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara despite escaping relegation

Featured

Samartex crowned 2023/24 GPL champions in colourful ceremony (PHOTOS)

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jun - 17 - 2024 , 17:28

A grand celebration was observed throughout Samreboi as FC Samartex 1996 were crowned winners of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season after their 2-0 win against Accra Lions at the Nsenkyire Park on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Advertisement

A goal in each half ensured Samartex lifted their first ever Premier League trophy in 28-years of existence.

Emmanuel Mammah scored the opener after just three minutes into the game before Ebenezer Ocran sealed the victory in the 87th minute to conclude an incredible season for the Timber giants.

It will be recalled that Samartex, who were promoted to the top flight two seasons ago, won this season's GPL title with two games to spare. Below are some photos from the game.