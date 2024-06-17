Euro 2024: Bellingham scores as England record a nervy win against Serbia

Eurosport.com Sports News Jun - 17 - 2024 , 18:13

England opened their Euro 2024 campaign with a nervy 1-0 win against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

A tight game was settled with a goal after 13 minutes, when a deflected Bukayo Saka cross looped up for Jude Bellingham to head England in front.

In a tight game of few chances both goalkeepers were required to make good saves in the second half.

Predrag Rajkovic pulled off a superb reflex save to turn a Harry Kane header into the bar, while Jordan Pickford did well to turn over a late shot from Dusan Vlahovic.

England now lead Group C and will face Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday.

Talking Point - England win but fail to convince

The jury is still out on England’s chances. Opening matches in international tournaments are often tight, and England will be relieved to get out of Gelsenkirchen with three points.

Their record in the opening games of the European Championship is poor, so this was a valuable win to take control of Group C.

England controlled the match in the first half, but ceded possession and territory in the second which led to some edgy moments.

The addition of Conor Gallagher in midfield with 20 minutes to go was a notable change, and if England run into one of the favourites further down the line that may need to be their opening gambit.