Father's Day in trouble - Occasional Kwatriot Kwesi Yankah writes

Kwesi Yankah Opinion Jun - 17 - 2024 , 13:58

Last Sunday, Father’s Day, I had a special dialogue with friends and followers at the Coltrane Jazz Club, where I read excerpts on fatherhood, from my memoirs, The Pen at Risk. Before my readings, I gave a Father’s Day version of ‘Fellow Ghanaians,’ which I reproduce here for all. ‘Let me welcome you all to this special Father’s Day dialogue.

This is the day Mummy has made to pamper Daddy. So to everybody here, I wish you a Happy Father’s Day.

But allow me to make a few worrying observations about this day. How come we had to do extra publicity, and buy extra space to announce this special occasion: ringing a bell, and beating drums throughout the social media to remind everybody, Breaking News: Today is Father’s day ooo! It was clearly not the same with mothers last month, was it?

And how come on this auspicious occasion of Father’s Day, all Chinese Restaurants have been closed for fumigation? As for Gift shops, owners and attendants have all left for a funeral or thanksgiving service; and Ghana has even decided that should Ghanaians be asked to choose one auspicious day for Dumsor, it should be Father’s Day. I wonder why. You may also have observed that since morning, Father’s Day well wishes you and I have received are only from colleague Fathers, who have had mercy upon one another knowing how lonely the world can be.

But let me not discriminate against Mothers.

The world has come a long way, from Tro Tro vehicle inscriptions in the 1980s such as ‘Girls are bad Boys are Good;’ ‘Fear Woman and Play with Snake.’

By the way, how do men refer to their wives at home? Happily, it is not as rude as ‘Hey my wife!,’ and she responds, ‘Yees, Me kunu.’ Indeed the world is kinder than that, and we use terms of endearment even if unwillingly. Most of the time she calls us ‘Daddy,’ isn’t it?

Fortunately, she does not say: ‘Roman Father, can you give me chop money today!’ But I have colleagues whose husbands refer to them by their first name: So then Father says, ‘Aggie’ and she responds ‘Yes Daddy.’

This means we have arrogated to ourselves the right to call wives by their first name, but expect them to respond nicely with ‘Yees Daddy.’ The situation got tricky when this 45 year-old man married his former student of 20.