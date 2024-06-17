Next article: Eid ul Adha: Let's be inspired by Prophet Abraham's example and serve with sacrifice - Bawumia

Featured

See how Eid-ul-Adha celebration left bull and ram prices soaring

GNA Jun - 17 - 2024 , 17:00

This year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration triggered a surge in prices of bulls and rams as Muslims commemorated prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience.

Advertisement

The sudden spike in demand for these sacrificial animals has led to a significant increase in their prices in Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo district, with several sellers cashing in on festive fervour to reap hefty profits.

Reports show the price of cattle, rams, and other sacrificial animals has also risen across various parts of the country.

According to Islamic tradition, Eid al-Adha, popularly known as the “Festival of the Sacrifice,” is the holier of the two Islamic holidays celebrated globally each year.

Mr. Basaru Tanko Khalid, a livestock farmer at Akateng in the upper Manya Krobo district of the Eastern region, told Ghana News Agency in an interview that the spike in the dollar has further boosted the prices of animals including rams, bulls, cows, sheep, and camels.

“Depending on what you can afford, my rams start from GHS 3,000.00 to GHS 5,000.00, and my cattle vary from GHS 7000.00 to GHS 30,000.00,” he stated.

“We have also raised the price because raising animals is very time-consuming, and the veterinarian officers’ medications have become more costly; otherwise, I would lose money.”

He pointed out that everything had become expensive and that the government should take targeted measures to lower the cost of veterinarian care and other expenses related to raising animals.