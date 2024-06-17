Eid ul Adha: Let's be inspired by Prophet Abraham's example and serve with sacrifice - Bawumia

Graphic Online Jun - 17 - 2024 , 14:40

The Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on leaders and Ghanaians to be inspired by the sacrifice of Prophet Abraham and to pursue worthy causes for the benefit of humanity and the nation.

Speaking in Accra on Sunday at the national Eid ul Adha prayers, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the importance of sacrifice in leadership, drawing inspiration from the Islamic festival, which commemorates Prophet Abraham's decision to obey God's instruction to sacrifice his only son, Ishmael. He emphasized that those in leadership positions must uphold the spirit of sacrifice in service to make meaningful impacts on the people and the nation.

Dr. Bawumia acknowledged that while it is impossible to replicate Prophet Abraham's ultimate example of sacrifice, as narrated in both the Bible and the Quran, everyone should strive to sacrifice in their own ways for others and the nation.

"Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) set the ultimate example of sacrifice and obedience, which is impossible for any of us to replicate," Dr. Bawumia said in his Eid address. "But in our own little ways, we have to emulate the sacrificial spirit of Prophet Ibrahim to help one another, our community, and our dear nation."

"For us in positions of leadership, it is even more important because, as leaders, rendering selfless service to the people who elect us should always be our priority, and that can only happen with lots of personal sacrifice."

"For the citizenry, patience and sacrifices are also required in our everyday life—in our personal affairs, at home with our families, at our workplaces, in our communities, and in our dealings with our leaders and government."

Dr. Bawumia also acknowledged the sacrifices Ghanaians have made over the past few months following the impact of the recent global economic crisis. He noted signs of economic recovery and appreciated the cooperation and sacrifices Ghanaians have made during these challenging times.

"We appreciate the cooperation and sacrifices Ghanaians have made in the challenging times we have experienced in the past few years," he said, adding that the government has also made some budget cuts.