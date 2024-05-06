Amerado: I went to do ‘for girls’ at the cemetery at 2:00am

Reigning VGMA Rapper of the Year, Amerado has rather made an intriguing confession of visiting the cemetery at 2:00am onetime to do “for girls”, a love charm.

Speaking on Hitz FM today, the Kwaku Ananse hitmaker said the incident happened in his hometown of Ejisu, Ashanti region.

He recounted the strange experience of standing at the graveyard alone, where he sprayed powder and expressed his heartfelt desires to win his love interest’s heart.

“After I had mentioned her name and did the ‘for girls, I called her the next day and she was all loving. She agreed for me to pick her up, which I did. But when we were in the car, I accidentally snatched her phone and it fell and the screen got shattered.

“Right there and then, she got upset and asked what she was doing in my company and that was it, the ‘for girls’ did not work again,” he narrated.

However, it seems Amerado’s story didn’t sit down well with the panel member who questioned the authenticity of the story.

“I know this is live, but I swear down, I’m not lying,” he said.

Asked if he regrets his actions, Amerado was indifferent, stating that people go all lengths just for love and in his case, he’s still good friends with the said lady even though his desire to have her was squashed.