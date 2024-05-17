Next article: Sony Music slams tech giants for unauthorised use of stars' songs

Photos: Funeral service for late Junior Pope holds in his hometown

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 17 - 2024 , 15:05

The funeral service for the late Nollywood actor, John Odonwodo, popularly called Junior Pope, held at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Ukehe, in Enugu State.

The 43-year-old actor died alongside four others on April 10 when their boat capsized in the Anam River while returning from a movie shoot.

His family had earlier revealed that he would be laid to rest on May 17 in his Uwala Abaka, Ukehe hometown, in Nsukka, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

