Actress Yvonne Nelson calls for new DumsorMustStop Vigil amid erratic power supply

Graphic Online Showbiz News Apr - 30 - 2024 , 08:27

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has taken to social media to rally Ghanaians in a renewed call for action against the resurgent power crisis, known locally as Dumsor.

In a heartfelt letter shared on Twitter, Nelson expressed deep concern over the return of the debilitating power outage issue and called for a united effort to demand accountability from the nation's leaders.

The letter, addressed to fellow Ghanaians, highlighted Nelson's history as an advocate for positive change, referencing the 2015 DumsorMustStop Campaign that she spearheaded alongside notable personalities such as Kofi Bentil from Imani Ghana, Prince David Osei, D Black, Van Vicker, Efya, Sarkodie, Barima Sidney, and DKB.

Nelson reminisced about the challenges faced during the initial campaign and emphasized the need for another collective effort to address the recurring power crisis. She noted the persistence of Dumsor for an extended period, describing it as alarming and detrimental to the nation's progress.

Despite acknowledging the shifting political landscape and some individuals' realignments, Nelson stressed the non-partisan nature of the fight against Dumsor. She called on Ghanaians from all walks of life, including legal professionals, volunteers, and concerned citizens, to join her in pushing for meaningful action to resolve the current power crisis.

The actress said she had extended invitations to key figures from Imani Ghana, including Kofi Bentil and Franklin Cudjoe, seeking their support and collaboration in organizing another DumsorMustStop Vigil. However, she disclosed that she was yet to receive a response regarding their interest in supporting another vigil.

Nelson highlighted the importance of unity and collective effort, stating that she cannot tackle this issue alone.

In her concluding remarks, Nelson appealed to Ghanaians' sense of patriotism and urged them to unite in advocating for a brighter and more prosperous future for the nation. She encouraged interested parties to reach out to her directly via email or phone to contribute their expertise and support to the cause.

Read the entire letter below;

Join Me In Another DumsorMustStop Vigil

Dear Ghanaians,

It is with a heavy heart and deep concern for the welfare of our dear nation that I address the resurgence of the power crisis, commonly known as Dumsor, in Ghana. As a proud Ghanaian and advocate for positive change, I never anticipated the return of such a debilitating issue, let alone another prolonged duration.

Back in 2015, 1, along with the support of Imani Ghana's Kofi Bentil, Prince David Osei, D Black, Van Vicker, Efya, Sarkodie, Barima Sidney and DKB among others spearheaded the DumsorMustStop Campaign, aimed at holding our leaders accountable for the inadequate electricity supply plaguing our nation. Together, we rallied for change and demanded action from the government of the time, despite facing significant challenges and opposition.

Fast forward to today, and it is disheartening to witness the return of Dumsor, casting a shadow over our progress and development as a nation. I never imagined that we would find ourselves in this situation once again, and the fact that it persists for another long period is truly alarming. In light of these troubling developments, I have taken to social media to reach out to Imani Ghana, who supported the initial DumsorMustStop Campaign, to explore the possibility of organizing another vigil. We must come together once again to demand accountability and action from our leaders.

I am aware that since the 2015 campaign, some individuals including Kofi Bentil who supported us on the legal front from Imani Ghana have now aligned themselves with the current government. However, the fight against Dumsor transcends political affiliations, and we must unite as Ghanaians to address this pressing issue.

In Chapter 11 of my book, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," I detailed the events of the 2015

campaign, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes efforts and collaborations that were instrumental in its success. Some of these included attaining a permit for the DumsorMustStop Vigil from the Ghana Police Service at the Police headquarters in Accra, Meeting with the Ga Wulomo to seek permission to hold the vigil on Ga land etc. These were led by Imani Ghana's Kofi Bentil who was the team's legal representative. It was a collective effort, and I want to

reiterate that I cannot do this alone. I have reached out to key individuals from Imani Ghana, including Kofi Bentil and Franklin

Cudjoe via WhatsApp text, but I am yet to receive a response regarding their interest in supporting another vigil. Therefore, I am extending an open call to all Ghanaians, organizations, and legal professionals who are willing to join me in pushing for meaningful action to address the current power crisis.

Together, we can make our voices heard and compel our leaders to prioritize the needs of the Ghanaian people. I appeal to lawyers, volunteers, and concerned citizens to contribute their expertise and support in planning and executing this event because Yvonne Nelson can't do it alone.

Let us unite in our pursuit of a brighter and more prosperous future for our nation.

Thank you!

Yours sincerely,

M Yvonne Nelson

[email protected]

0554256847