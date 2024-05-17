Next article: Persons who intend to perform Hajj with illegal visas will be arrested, fined and deported - Saudi Arabia warns

5 things to know about the daughter of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Graphic Online May - 17 - 2024 , 07:36

Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, daughter of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, recently offered insights into her life and royal experiences during an interview on Joy FM's Personality Profile. Here are five key takeaways:

1. Champion of Education: Dr. Prempeh admires her father's dedication to education, highlighting his strong support for young learners and setting a positive example for others.

2. Proud Daughter: She expressed immense joy and pride in celebrating her father's 25th anniversary as King, witnessing the widespread appreciation for his reign.

3. Balancing Tradition and Choice: Dr. Prempeh discussed navigating the complexities of marriage within the royal family. While acknowledging the potential benefits of marrying someone familiar with Ashanti traditions, she admitted to initially resisting such expectations.

"I was a bit resistant, but then I’ve grown to believe that it makes it easier. Because if you marry someone who understands the culture or is familiar with Asanteman and rule, they appreciate you better, they know where you're coming from, and so they respect you better," she said.

"The further you move away from it, the more difficult it is. But then, before you experience that difficulty, you might think, why should you choose who I end up with for me? But it's for your own good, because that way, the person appreciates where you're coming from."

She added "I would I would want my kids to conform to it. It will make it easier, from my experience."

4. Value of Cultural Understanding: Through experience, Dr. Prempeh recognizes the advantages of a spouse who understands the Ashanti culture and the demands of royal life. This understanding fosters better appreciation and respect within the relationship.

5. Importance of Roots: Reflecting on her own upbringing, Dr. Prempeh emphasizes the significance of cultural awareness. She suggests her children follow a similar path, believing it would ease potential challenges.

Dr. Prempeh's interview provides a glimpse into the personal side of royalty, highlighting the value of education, family pride, and cultural connection.